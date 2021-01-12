Free water scheme launched in Hyderabad

Telangana Municipal Administration Minister K.T. Ramarao on Tuesday launched the free drinking water scheme in Rahmat Nagar here and said nine lakh families would stand to gain from it.
Mr. Rao reached Rahmat Nagar along with a phalanx of public representatives including Home Minister Mohammad Mahmood Ali and corporators. He interacted with residents and sought to know whether the benefits of welfare schemes of the Telangana government had been reaching them, and handed them zero water bills.
Addressing a gathering, Mr. Rao compared Hyderabad with Chennai. He said the latter had been facing issues connected to water supply. He pointed out that Chennai had been bringing water from distant places in trains to cater to the needs of the city. This was not the case in Hyderabad as water was being supplied from the Krishna and Godavari rivers and that the city would not face shortage till 2048.
Mr. Rao said Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao had promised free water supply from December. With the launch of the scheme on Tuesday, this promise stood fulfilled. The government would bear an expenditure of ₹400 crore to ₹500 crore towards it. He said the issues of power and water in the State had been taken care of.
Even as the State dealt with the COVID-19 pandemic, welfare measures including rice to the poor, pension payments, Rythu Bandhu and the 2BHK scheme had witnessed minor delay.
