Free vaccination camp

People line up at a free COVID vaccination camp at Narayanaguda in Hyderabad on Friday.

HYDERABAD

25 June 2021 18:47 IST

Sri Venkateshwara Colony Welfare Association, Narayanaguda, has begun a free COVID vaccination camp at its community centre near the HMWSSB water tank with about 1,000 persons of 18 years and above receiving their innoculation shot on the first day on Friday.

Secretary of the Colony Association A. Srikanth informed that free vaccine will be given to anyone above 18 years of age till June 30 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. The plan is to vaccinate 1,000 persons everyday. The vaccines were sourced from GHMC and the Health department. Only requirement is Aadhar card copy, registrations can be done through:http://selfregistration.cowin.gov.in/; location is http://g.co/kgs/HNZRj7.

Interested persons, call - 040-35105161/9347746079.

