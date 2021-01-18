‘Free Telangana Talli from TRS clutches’

Bandi Sanjay Kumar

HYDERABAD

18 January 2021 23:56 IST

People of Nagarjunasagar are ready to teach a lesson to TRS, says Bandi Sanjay

Telangana BJP president Bandi Sanjay Kumar on Monday exhorted different sections of the society to join hands with his party to save and release ‘Telangana Talli’ from the clutches of the short-sighted TRS regime which is only interested in perpetuating the family rule.

Addressing a public meeting after admitting former minister A. Chandrshekar into the party, the BJP leader breathed fire against Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao and said his ‘dictatorial’ rule has to be put to an end in the next Assembly elections.

“Every section of the society has been cheated during the last six years. We need to have another people’s struggle for a true democratic Telangana by politically burying the TRS,” he said.

In fact, people of Nagarjunasagar are ready to teach a lesson to the TRS and Mr. K. Chandrasekhar Rao -- just like people of Karimnagar had shown him during the last parliamentary polls, he said. “He tried to ridicule the majority community during the last polls, made disparaging remarks, and paid the price. His actions are only meant for extending the family rule, and not for public good,” he said.

The government has been trying to browbeat the party cadre with police but such actions will not work and Mr. Chandrasekhar Rao will be held responsible for every harassed party worker.

“The Chief Minister has forgotten every promise he has made to Vikarabad. What happened to the industrial zone or the Palamuru-Ranga Reddy irrigation project?,” he questioned.

The Karimnagar MP said Mr. Chandrsekhar Rao has become a ‘laughing stock’ with his ‘U-turns’ and undermining the coronavirus pandemic in the beginning. The promised loan waivers, free supply of urea, doles to the unemployed youth, land to the weaker sections, etc., has been kept aside while the Centre’s funds are being liberally used for welfare schemes without giving any credit, he said.