Free Telangana of TRS’ autocratic rule: Revanth

Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) working president and Malkajgiri MP Revanth Reddy said the Huzurnagar by-poll was a fight for the self-respect of Telangana.

“Telangana’s aspirations for self-government, self-respect and social justice have been shattered by Chief Minister K. Chandrasekar Rao. By defeating the TRS in Huzurnagar by-poll, Telangana can be set free from its autocratic rule,” he said while addressing an election campaign here on Friday.

Standing atop a vehicle along with TPCC president N. Uttam Kumar Reddy, he delivered his speech punctuated with proverbs and satire touring Janpahad, Palakeedu and several mandals on the penultimate day of the campaign.

“No one is stopping the government from achieving ‘Bangaru Telangana’. Only with a defeat here, the CM’s autocratic ways will be rejected and he would step out of Pragati Bhavan,” he said.

“I also appeal to the cadres of BJP, Inti Party and Jana Sena to vote for Congress, to avoid possible splitting of votes. I am not speaking just for Congress, but for the liberation of Telangana,” he repeated.

Mr. Revanth Reddy said promises of agriculture loan waiver, unemployment allowance, representation of Madigas in the Cabinet, crisis being faced by students, employees and unions, and tension between communities such as Mudiraj and Bestha, and Lambada and Adivasi, were all indication of the government’s divide and rule policy, said the Congress leader.