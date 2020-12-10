Free surgery for man with jaw tumour

OGH plastic surgery dept. comes to the rescue of construction worker

A 38-year-old man whose lower jaw was maligned because of non-cancerous tumour was operated upon at the Osmania General Hospital (OGH). The patient will be discharged on Thursday. Doctors replaced the lower jaw bone using fibula-long bone from his left leg. Blood vessels, too, were taken from the leg to re-establish blood circulation. The surgery, which costs ₹6-10 lakh at private hospitals, was performed free of cost at the government hospital, under Arogyasri Health Scheme.

The patient, who resides in Malakpet Ganj, is a construction worker. He was suffering due to the benign tumour for past three years. Though he consulted a dental surgeon, the issue was not resolved. He then consulted OGH Plastic Surgery department a month ago.

OGH doctors took a sample of the tissue from the affected part and sent it for biopsy after which they ruled out cancer. Since the benign tumour originated in the lower jaw, the part had to be removed. Head of the Plastic Surgery department Lakshmi Palukuri said the jaw bone was reconstructed using fibula. Skin and blood vessels, too, were taken and reconnected with blood vessels in the neck using microvascular surgical technique.

“Two teams performed the surgery for nearly 15 hours around two weeks ago. The patient is now able to take fluids using straw. He will regain jaw function. We will be able to put teeth too after six months to a year. He will be discharged on Thursday,” Dr Lakshmi said, adding that this form of surgery was performed for the first time at OGH and was successful due to team work.