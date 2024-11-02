ADVERTISEMENT

Free plastic surgery for children at NIMS

Published - November 02, 2024 07:54 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

The Department of Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery at Nizam’s Institute of Medical Sciences (NIMS-Hyderabad) is organising a screening camp from November 1 to 9 for children with deformities that can be rectified with plastic surgery. The initiative, held to mark Children’s Day, aims to provide free plastic surgeries to eligible children from poor families. Registration is required through the Plastic Surgery Outpatient Department (OPD), with evaluations and planning taking place during the screening camp, which will be open from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. during the days, according to a release.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US