Free plastic surgery for children at NIMS

The Department of Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery at Nizam’s Institute of Medical Sciences (NIMS-Hyderabad) is organising a screening camp from November 1 to 9 for children with deformities that can be rectified with plastic surgery. The initiative, held to mark Children’s Day, aims to provide free plastic surgeries to eligible children from poor families. Registration is required through the Plastic Surgery Outpatient Department (OPD), with evaluations and planning taking place during the screening camp, which will be open from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. during the days, according to a release.