Free oxygen cylinder service rolled out in city

To help COVID-19 patients or suspects battling low oxygen levels, the Jamaat-e-Islami Hind’s city unit has started a free oxygen cylinder service.

Jamaat-e-Islami city president Mohammed Rashaduddin said the move came after the organisation was apprised of the severe want of oxygen cylinders by those who have been unwell.

Immediate relief

“We started this initiative around 48 hours ago and have delivered 42 cylinders so far. We found that oxygen cylinders are short in supply and needed by patients. Several hospitals have not been admitting patients and COVID-19 patients need oxygen. This can provide immediate relief,” he said.

The socio-religious organisation is providing 17-litre and 40-litre cylinders. Beneficiaries will have to pay a fully-refundable deposit amount of ₹10,000 for the 17-litre cylinder and ₹20,000 for the 40-litre one. The moment the cylinders are returned, the deposit will be handed back to them, Mr Rashaduddin said.

Prescription mandatory

“There are some conditions such as doctor’s prescription, which is mandatory, and copies of ID proof of the patient and attendant. The cylinder will be given to any Indian citizen. This has been done due to the fact that several people wanted to keep the cylinder as a back-up. We are saying that only those in need must have them. We are giving flow pipe, regulator and other things as well,” he said, adding that, so far, six cylinders have been returned by beneficiaries.

Those in need of oxygen cylinders can contact 87123-13740 and 82474-34088.