Free oxygen cylinder service comes handy

HYDERABAD

10 July 2020 23:43 IST

‘We started this initiative on July 2 and have given 151 cylinders so far’

In an attempt to help COVID patients or those diagnosed with coronavirus-like symptoms and low oxygen levels, several groups and conscientious individuals in the city have embarked on providing free oxygen cylinder service.

For instance, Jamaat-e-Islami Hind’s Hyderabad wing has tied up with oxygen cylinder suppliers, and thus far, reached out to dozens of those in need. According to the socio-religious organisation’s city president Mohammed Rashaduddin, the move came after the organisation was apprised of the severe want of oxygen cylinders.

“We started this initiative on July 2 and have given 151 cylinders so far. We found that oxygen cylinders are short in supply but high in demand by patients. Several hospitals are not even admitting patients. This service comes to the aid of such people,” he said.

“The organisation is providing 17 litre and 40 litre cylinders. Beneficiaries will have to pay a fully-refundable deposit of ₹10,000 for the 17 litre cylinder and ₹20,000 for the 40 litre cylinder. The moment the cylinders are returned, the deposit will be handed back to them,” Mr. Rashaduddin said.

“There are some conditions such as doctor’s prescription which is mandatory, and copies of ID proof of the patient and attendant. The cylinder will be given to any Indian citizen. We are saying that only those in need must have them,” he said, adding that so far, six cylinders have been returned by beneficiaries. Those in need of oxygen cylinders can contact 8712313740 and 8247434088.

Other organisations like ‘Feed The Needy’, which had also embarked on performing the last rites of COVID - 19 victims, are supplying oxygen cylinders to those who are unable to afford them, said Sai Teja, a city-based activist. “After witnessing the plight of people, and understanding the scarcity of oxygen cylinders, we took one more initiative of free ‘Oxygen Bank’ to help those who cannot afford to be admitted to private hospitals. Those in need of oxygen, can call 8499843545,” Mr. Teja said.