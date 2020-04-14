Free online assessment exams from April 20

The Department of Intermediate Education will conduct free online exams daily and over the weekend, apart from grand tests for those preparing for EAMCET, NEET, IIT-JEE in both English and Telugu. This will be open to students of government junior colleges and government welfare junior colleges from April 20.

Analysis of above exams for each student will also be made to improve their performance with the help of CloudEdz Pvt. Ltd., which is also providing study material and video lessons through the website ‘www.tdisk.in’.

In view of the lockdown, the department could not organise summer coaching either offline or online, but free access to video lessons on various platforms was provided to all district officers and principals of government junior colleges and lecturers concerned and subject experts to circulate to all the students, stated an official release.