Free medical camp for women journalists in Hyderabad a hit

March 30, 2023 08:00 pm | Updated March 31, 2023 09:31 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

The free medical camp for women journalists from across the State at Samachar Bhavan in Hyderabad received good response in the first two days of its launch.

The camp, inaugurated by chief secretary A. Santhi Kumari on Wednesday, was organised as per directions from Minister for Urban Development and Municipal Administration K.T. Rama Rao.

The camp would be open between 7 a.m. and 2 p.m till April 9. The comprehensive health checkup it offers includes 36 diagnostic tests, including complete blood profile, blood sugar, lipid profile, calcium test, urine test, ECG, X-ray and vitamin deficiency. Also included are tests such as ultrasonography, mammogram, pap smear, gynaecological examination, dental and eye screening. Reports of these examinations will be given the same day.

Special chief secretary Arvind Kumar said such camps would be organised in all district centres.

Health secretary SAM Rizvi, commissioner of health and family welfare Swetha Mohanty and director of information and public relations Rajamouli were among those present during the inauguration.

