Free land sought to improve infra at two new rail terminals in Telangana

Union Minister writes to CM about upcoming Cherlapalli, proposed Nagulapalli terminals

Union Minister for Tourism, Culture and Development of Northeast Region G. Kishan Reddy on Wednesday urged Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao to provide “land free of cost” for improving parking spaces and approach roads at the upcoming Cherlapalli railway terminal, the fourth major one in the twin cities, by the South Central Railway (SCR).

The Minister, in an official communication to the Chief Minister, a copy of which was released to the media, also requested Mr. Rao to allot 300 acres, free of cost to the SCR, for taking another passenger terminal at Nagulapalli, beyond Lingampalli, on the western side of the capital region along with an approach road.

Mr. Kishan Reddy said a recent joint meeting of the railways and State officials after an inspection of the Cherlapalli railway station has identified a few works to be taken up for making the terminal functional by March 2023.

These works include developing a 100-foot road from FCI godown for which 4.61 acres have to be acquired; another road towards Bharatnagar has to be developed to 60 feet from the existing 28 feet.

Another road towards EC Nagar has to be widened from 30 feet to 100 feet and land has to be acquired for this work and the urban forest land near the upcoming terminal could be utilised for parking bays and other facilities, he explained.

The Minister, also the Secunderabad MP, said the Secunderabad, Hyderabad and Kacheguda railway stations have reached full capacity, and there was a need for more passenger terminals for accommodating new trains as well as to provide rail connectivity to new growth regions.

Therefore, the State government should allot sufficient land for developing the Nagulapalli station along with necessary infrastructure facilities like parking and other facilities. Improved rail connectivity will also help in socio-economic development of the region, he reminded in his communication.