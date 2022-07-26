Free India from the clutches of BJP: Yechury

‘BJP regime going the way of colonial rulers’

A united movement involving concerted mass struggles is the need of the hour to free people from the “authoritarian” BJP regime on the lines of the independence struggle that liberated the nation from the British colonial rule, said CPI (M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury.

He was addressing a public meeting held in Hanamkonda on the second day of the CPI (M) State committee meeting on Tuesday. Earlier, scores of cadre of the CPI (M) and its frontal organisations took out a huge rally in the town. Dozens of hut dwellers, members of different mass organisations and people from various walks of life took part in the rally.

Mr Yechury launched a scathing attack on the BJP regime at the Centre, accusing it of imposing GST on food items as did British rulers during their colonial rule, unleashing onslaught on livelihoods of people and tenets of the Constitution besides fomenting communal hatred.

The dictatorial BJP dispensation would meet a fate similar to that of Indira Gandhi regime for imposing “emergency” muffling the voices of dissent, he said, calling upon people to build a broad-based mass movement to throw out the “authoritarian” regime.

At a time when the BJP government at the Centre was organising Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav, countless number of people were living in miserable conditions, devoid of education, health, housing and livelihood, he said, adding that crony capitalists were thriving at the cost of people due to the pro-corporate and privatisation policies of the ruling BJP.

Taking a swipe at the TRS government in Telangana, he alleged that Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao’s promise to homeless people to construct pucca houses remained unfulfilled to date.