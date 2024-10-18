Free home support focus group for parents of children with special needs

Hyderabad-based Ananya Child Development and Early Intervention Clinic has teamed up with Sian Wilson, a paediatric occupational therapist from the UK, to launch NeuroNurture — a free home support focus group designed to support parents of children with special needs.

The focus group adopts a child-centred approach, offering parents training and support in various areas, including Occupational Therapy, Sensory Integration, Speech Therapy, Routine Maintenance, and the real-life application of skills. Additionally, it provides education on Autism, therapy techniques, social interaction, and peer play. The programme features workshops and training sessions for parents, home-based sensory strategies, support networks, and tailored programs that include home visits and observations, according to a release.