Free home support focus group for parents of children with special needs

Published - October 18, 2024 11:59 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Hyderabad-based Ananya Child Development and Early Intervention Clinic has teamed up with Sian Wilson, a paediatric occupational therapist from the UK, to launch NeuroNurture — a free home support focus group designed to support parents of children with special needs.

The focus group adopts a child-centred approach, offering parents training and support in various areas, including Occupational Therapy, Sensory Integration, Speech Therapy, Routine Maintenance, and the real-life application of skills. Additionally, it provides education on Autism, therapy techniques, social interaction, and peer play. The programme features workshops and training sessions for parents, home-based sensory strategies, support networks, and tailored programs that include home visits and observations, according to a release.

