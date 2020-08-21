Free home delivery of Favipiravir in 170 cities

HYDERABAD

21 August 2020 23:10 IST

City-based MSN Group has announced free home delivery of ‘Faviflow’ for patients experiencing mild to moderate COVID-19 symptoms across 170 cities. The drug is available with leading pharmacies and hospitals. MSN is partnering with retail pharmacies to facilitate delivery for patients in need.

Priced at ₹33, Faviflow is the world’s most affordable Favipiravir produced by MSN Labs and is currently available in 200 mg dosage strength while the 400 mg drug will be introduced into the market soon to reduce the pill burden. “We want our product to be available to patients across the country,” said CMD M.S.N. Reddy.

Favipiravir has been granted approval by DCGI for treatment of suspected or lab-confirmed cases of COVID in adults and children, hospitalised with mild to moderate symptoms. Faviflow (Favipiravir) can be purchased by producing a prescription by a healthcare practitioner at the outlet, he said.

Advertising

Advertising

As part of the COVID-19 treatment range, MSN has already launched Oseltamivir 75 mg capsules another anti-viral medication under the brand name ‘Oselow’. One can call their helpline number (9100591030) or e-mail to customercare@msnlabs.com, a press release said.