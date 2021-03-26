Free hand for GPs to spend funds

142 markets will be built for sale of vegetables, fruits and flowers: KCR

Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao has taken a decision to enable the gram panchayats funds to utilize funds as per their decisions.

With this, the CM said that gram panchayats would get a facility to spend funds for their own local needs. The CM also decided to construct in 142 municipalities, corporations, integrated markets for the sale of veg and non-veg, fruits and flowers. Adequate government Sites for these markets should be identified in such a way that they are accessible to women. The CM instructed TS Transco and Genco CMD Devulapalli Prabhakar Rao to remove the power lines that were running over the houses in villages and urban areas at the government’s cost.

Mr. Rao instructed the legislators to inspect the construction works of the Collectorates and SP offices. The CM issued instructions in this regard to DGP Mahender Reddy over the phone. The CM wanted formation of women police wings and guidelines to issue GOs to be prepared in this regard.

The CM held a meeting here on Friday at Pragathi Bhavan with MLAs from several constituencies. The CM said that in the backdrop of the Telangana State government working actively towards empowering the local bodies, the government is keen on strengthening the basic infrastructure facilities in rural and urban areas.

The took decisions sanctioning works pertaining to the R&B, Irrigation, Home and Panchayat Raj departments in certain Assembly constituencies.

The CM sanctioned works as per the requests made by MLAs, after speaking to officials concerned over phone.

The CM sanctioned works pertaining to Rail Over Bridges, widening of the roads, check dams on rivers and canals.

The CM instructed the officials from the Water Resources Department to ensure that crops would not wither away under the Krishna Godavari Basin. Responding to requests from some MLAs, the CM instructed the officials to release water for the summer crops.

He instructed Agriculture Minister Niranjan Reddy to take measures to release water to the summer crops under the Kollapur Assembly segment as requested by the local MLA.

Mr Rao also instructed officials to release water to the summer crops in Peddapally Constituency as requested by the local MLA Dasari Manohar Reddy.

On the instructions from CM, officials lifted the SRSP gates immediately.