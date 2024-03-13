‘Free haleem’ post leads to chaos near a restaurant in Hyderabad

March 13, 2024 02:14 pm | Updated 02:37 pm IST

Public thronged a restaurant at Moosarambagh crossroads junction in Malakpet, Hyderabad following a Facebook post claiming to give away ‘free haleem’ to the customers. One of the customers travelled from Nadergul, located around 16 kilometres away by spending ₹120 for the free haleem

The Malakpet police reached Azeebo Mandi in Moosarambagh after chaos ensued with about 200-odd customers swarming the place, causing a traffic congestion in the crossroads on Tuesday evening. “The owner of the place, Mohd Ayub, had posted on his Facebook about serving free haleem to the customers. He did not secure police permissions seeking additional force for crowd control and the place ended up causing a nuisance to the general public,” explained the Inspector of Malakpet police, G. Srinivas.

The restaurant is located in a place surrounded by hostels and colleges. In the viral video, a huge number of public, mostly youngsters, can be seen crowding the entrance and the outside area.

Mohd Ayub was booked under a petty case by the Malakpet police for public nuisance and the police dispersed the crowd by force.

