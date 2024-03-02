GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Free eye check-up for women from March 8-15

March 02, 2024 11:43 pm | Updated 11:43 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

To mark International Women’s Day, Dr. Agarwal’s Eye Hospital in Hyderabad will be hosting a free eye check-up camp for women of all age groups across its branches in Telangana from March 8 to March 15. The hospital has implemented measures to screen for prevalent eye diseases and disorders affecting women, such as dry eyes, as well as other vision-related issues associated with conditions like pregnancy-induced hypertension, menopause and perimenopause. To avail of the free eye checkup, interested individuals can register by calling 9594924047.

