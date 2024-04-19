ADVERTISEMENT

Free entry into Rail Museum at Hyderabad’s Kacheguda till April 23

April 19, 2024 01:14 pm | Updated 01:14 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

South Central Railway (SCR) would allow free entry into the rail museum at the Kacheguda railway station till April 23 in view of ‘World Heritage Day’ celebrations between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m.

Additional General Manager R. Dhananjayulu unveiled one display item showcasing logos of different railways from the pre-independent era at the museum and released a souvenir coffee mug on Thursday. The museum offers a glimpse of vintage photographs including those pertaining to the rail network dating back to the Nizam’s time with the inauguration of Kacheguda railway station building being a highlight.

Exhibits date back to the vintage era and include signalling equipment, prototypes of various locomotives and coaches, tickets, working models etc. Another highlight is an exclusive air-conditioned lounge to facilitate screening of audio-visuals pertaining to the history and growth of railways and other short films on various aspects connected to railways, said a press release.

