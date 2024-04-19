Free entry into Rail Museum at Hyderabad’s Kacheguda till April 23

April 19, 2024 01:14 pm | Updated 01:14 pm IST - HYDERABAD

South Central Railway (SCR) would allow free entry into the rail museum at the Kacheguda railway station till April 23 in view of ‘World Heritage Day’ celebrations between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m.

Additional General Manager R. Dhananjayulu unveiled one display item showcasing logos of different railways from the pre-independent era at the museum and released a souvenir coffee mug on Thursday. The museum offers a glimpse of vintage photographs including those pertaining to the rail network dating back to the Nizam’s time with the inauguration of Kacheguda railway station building being a highlight.

Exhibits date back to the vintage era and include signalling equipment, prototypes of various locomotives and coaches, tickets, working models etc. Another highlight is an exclusive air-conditioned lounge to facilitate screening of audio-visuals pertaining to the history and growth of railways and other short films on various aspects connected to railways, said a press release.

