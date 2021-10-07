Free education to COVID victims’ children

Hyderabad

07 October 2021 00:34 IST

Mukarram Jah’s birthday celebrated

The Mukarram Jah Trust for Education and Learning (MJTEL) announced that the Mukarram Jah School will provide free education up to Class X to students who lost their earning parent due to COVID-19 to a maximum of two per family. The announcement was made on the occasion of Mukarram Jah Bahadur's 88th birthday, which is celebrated by the school on October 6 as founder's day.

Speaking on the occasion, MJTEL trustee M.A. Faiz Khan said: Prince Mukarram Jah values quality education and social empowerment and the education trust and the school was founded with the objective to provide high quality education.

Chief guest, Consul General of Turkey Adnan Altay Altinors, paid rich tributes to Prince Mukarram Jah Bahadur, for following in the “noble footsteps of his grandfather, Mir Osman Ali Khan, the seventh Nizam of Hyderabad, by promoting the cause of education.”

Advertising

Advertising

Mukarram Jah School is managed by the MJTEL to which Mukarram Jah Bahadur donated many of his properties, including the magnificent Purani Haveli Palace, for the cause of providing education to children, according to a press release.