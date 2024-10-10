ADVERTISEMENT

Free diabetic foot screening at Hyderabad hospital until November 20

Published - October 10, 2024 12:02 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Aster Prime Hospital Hyderabad is offering free foot screening tests for 500 diabetic patients. The screenings will be available daily from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. until November 20. | Photo Credit: By Arrangement

Aster Prime Hospital Hyderabad is offering free foot screening tests for 500 diabetic patients. The screenings will be available daily from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. until November 20, and patients will also receive a 50% discount on any additional tests that may be necessary. Interested patients can register for this service by calling 9010100536. Dr. Gnaneshwar, head of the Vascular Surgery Department at the hospital, highlighted the importance of this screening, particularly for diabetic patients who have been living with the condition for four to five years, a release said.

