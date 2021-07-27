Hyderabad

Free COVID vaccination camp at EFLU

The English and Foreign Languages University (EFLU) organised a free COVID-19 vaccination camp on its campus here in association with Directorate of Public Health and Family Welfare.

University Vice Chancellor, E. Suresh Kumar inaugurated the camp and said more than 150 staff members, who had registered themselves, have been vaccinated. Both Covishield and Covaxin were made available. Trained medical teams from the Health department and doctors from the University Health Centre oversaw the smooth conduct of the camp.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jul 27, 2021 8:30:16 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Hyderabad/free-covid-vaccination-camp-at-eflu/article35566142.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY