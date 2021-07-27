Free COVID vaccination camp at EFLU

The English and Foreign Languages University (EFLU) organised a free COVID-19 vaccination camp on its campus here in association with Directorate of Public Health and Family Welfare.

University Vice Chancellor, E. Suresh Kumar inaugurated the camp and said more than 150 staff members, who had registered themselves, have been vaccinated. Both Covishield and Covaxin were made available. Trained medical teams from the Health department and doctors from the University Health Centre oversaw the smooth conduct of the camp.