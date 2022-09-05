Free course in cloud computing for the less privileged

GMR Varalakshmi Foundation (GMRVF), the corporate social responsibility arm of the GMR Group, will be offering a free course for the underprivileged in cloud computing, in collaboration with Tech Mahindra Foundation. Students who graduated with B.Tech. (CSC, IT, ECE), B.Sc. (computer science) and BCA degrees between 2019 and 2022 and are residents of Rangareddy district can apply for the three-month course.

The training will be conducted four days a week at the GMR Varalakshmi Centre for Empowerment and Livelihoods, Airport campus, Shamshabad, and for two days at the Tech Mahindra Academy, said CEO of GMRVF Ashwani Lohani.

Trainees enrolled for this course can pursue the AWS (Amazon Web Service)-certified Cloud Practitioner course. GMRVF and Tech Mahindra Foundation will facilitate the selected candidates to take this exam. Placement support will also be provided for all the successful candidates, said a press release on Monday.

This course is open to both male and female candidates. GMRVF will provide free boarding and lodging to all selected male candidates during the training period. There will be 20 trainees in each batch, with the first one starting from September 8.

Interested candidates may contact the GMR Varalakshmi Centre for Empowerment and Livelihoods, Shamshabad, or call 89198-90976/ 99855-74742.