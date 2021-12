HYDERABAD

30 December 2021 18:46 IST

Officers Academy, Secunderabad, will be offering free career counselling to candidates for the National Defence Academy examination, for selection into the Army, Navy and Air Force wings.

The Union Public Service Commission has scheduled the exam for April 10, 2022. More details can be had at 040-27834739 and 7893558603.

