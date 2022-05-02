Free coaching camp opened to help job aspirants

To help government job aspirants predominantly from rural areas crack the upcoming competitive recruitment tests, a free competitive exams coaching camp got underway at Mangapeta in Gangadhara mandal on Monday.

Choppadandi MLA Sunke Ravishankar volunteered to sponsor the coaching classes, study material and mid-day meal for the benefit of the job aspirants from marginalised and economically weaker sections, mainly of rural areas, according to a press release.

An orientation programme was organised under the aegis of Mr Ravishankar at Mangapeta for the aspirants of various government jobs including Group-I posts and jobs in police department, the notifications for which have already been issued by the Telangana State Public Service Commission and the Telangana State Level Police Recruitment Board, at Mangapeta on Monday.

Addressing the job aspirants on the occasion, Collector R V Karnan exhorted them to prepare for the competitive recruitment tests with a positive bent of mind and a focused approach to come out with flying colours.

Mr Ravishankar said the State government’s mega recruitment drive is a great opportunity for job aspirants to chase their dream of getting into government service. The free coaching classes are being organised to provide expert guidance to the job aspirants and motivate them to excel in the upcoming competitive recruitment exams, he added.

Karimnagar Police Commissioner V Satyanarayana and others spoke.