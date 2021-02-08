Free canteen for Raj Bhavan workers, students

Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan inaugurated ‘Raj Bhavan Annam’ canteen at the community hall in Raj Bhavan campus on Monday. It will provide free breakfast to Raj Bhavan schoolchildren and sanitation, gardening and other workers of Raj Bhavan on a daily basis. The breakfast will be provided by Sri Satya Sai Seva Samiti organisations, a release said.

After inauguration, Governor had breakfast with the children and workers. She and her husband P. Soundararajan personally served breakfast to them. The Governor enquired from them the quality of food.

Ms. Soundararajan said, on the occasion, that lunch boxes of most schoolchildren contained potato chips and other junk food. It must be ensured that the children got required nutrients, vitamins and minerals from their food.

Seva Samiti district president A. Mallikarjun Rao said a daily menu to offer balanced and nutritious breakfast to children and workers was offered.