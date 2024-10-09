Free cancer screening camp for GHMC employees

KIMS Sunshine Hospital, Hyderabad, organised a free cancer screening camp for employees of the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation on Tuesday (October 8, 2024). More than 300 individuals from various departments underwent free screenings, including ECG, 2D Echo, ultrasound, endoscopy, X-ray, and mammogram. The hospital, led by senior surgical gastroenterologist E. Vimalakar Reddy, also announced the launch of a mobile clinic offering free screenings for digestive system cancers, as per a press release.

