Free cancer screening camp for GHMC employees

Published - October 09, 2024 11:30 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau
A woman employee of GHMC at the free cancer screening camp held at KIMS Sunshine Hospital, Hyderabad, on Tuesday.

A woman employee of GHMC at the free cancer screening camp held at KIMS Sunshine Hospital, Hyderabad, on Tuesday.

KIMS Sunshine Hospital, Hyderabad, organised a free cancer screening camp for employees of the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation on Tuesday (October 8, 2024). More than 300 individuals from various departments underwent free screenings, including ECG, 2D Echo, ultrasound, endoscopy, X-ray, and mammogram. The hospital, led by senior surgical gastroenterologist E. Vimalakar Reddy, also announced the launch of a mobile clinic offering free screenings for digestive system cancers, as per a press release.

Published - October 09, 2024 11:30 am IST

Related Topics

Hyderabad / Telangana

