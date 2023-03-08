ADVERTISEMENT

Free BMD scan facility for women at SLG Hospitals

March 08, 2023 07:23 pm | Updated March 10, 2023 04:52 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

SLG Hospitals in the city started a free Bone Mineral Density (BMD) scan facility for women on Women’s Day. The scanner, which costs around ₹5,000, will be free for all women till the end of this month.

The launch ceremony was attended by Nizampet Mayor Kolan Neela Reddy. She said, “Most women face bone density deficiency after the age of 40. If neglected, this may lead to osteoporosis. Thus, every woman who is above 40 years of age should undergo a BMD scan at least once a year and know the condition of their bones.”

Hospital chairman Dandu Sivaramaraju, who also participated in the launch programme, said, “Women are at the forefront in all fields. At the same time, a lot of them are neglecting their health and keeping this in mind, our hospital is providing BMD scans free of cost to them.”

