Free anti-viral doses for COVID-19 frontline workers

MSN Group to distribute ‘Faviflow’ tablets to virus-positive warriors in 170 cities

MSN Group, an integrated pharmaceutical company, has announced free ‘Faviflow’ tablets to all bravehearts, including doctors, nurses, journalists, police and sanitation personnel, across 170 cities who have tested positive for COVID-19 while performing duty to contain the spread of the virus.

The firm will be distributing free 200 mg tablets (Favipiravir) as an attempt to salute their selfless spirit. This service will be active during the ongoing pandemic year of 2020.

Doctors, nurses, journalists, police and sanitation personnel can avail themselves of the benefit by providing the test report, doctor’s prescription and work ID at the customer care desk for the free delivery.

“We want to express our solidarity to all the frontline fighters for displaying exemplary service during this pandemic. We feel, as an organisation, it is our responsibility to acknowledge their services. We have already introduced Faviflow at most affordable prices in line with our commitment to reduce the cost burden in treatment of COVID-19,” said chairman and managing director MSN Reddy on Monday.

“The gesture of MSN to doctors and healthcare workers is unprecedented and exemplary. Indian Medical Association (IMA) acknowledges and appreciates the gesture,” said IMA president Rajan Sharma and secretary general R.V. Asokan, when informed about the initiative by team MSN.

‘Favipiravir’ has been granted approval by DCGI for the treatment of suspected or laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in adults and children, hospitalised with mild to moderate symptoms of the disease. It is available at all the major medical and hospital pharmacies and can be purchased by producing a prescription by a healthcare practitioner at the outlet.

MSN has also launched Oseltamivir 75 mg capsules, another anti-viral medication under the brand name ‘Oselow’. More information can be sought on MSN COVID helpline (91005-91030) or through e-mail (customercare@msnlabs.com), a press release said.