Free admission for students who lost a parent to COVID

The MS Education Academy has announced free admission in their junior colleges to students who have lost their fathers to COVID.

According to MS Education Academy chairman Mohammed Lateef Khan, students would have to bring relevant documents to show that their parent passed away after being infected by coronavirus. “A death certificate, an HRCT report, or even an RT-PCR positive test report will do. We reject discrimination, therefore, students, irrespective of religion and caste, will be given admission in any of our nine Intermediate colleges if they approach us,” Mr. Khan said.

Explaining the rationale behind the move, he said that the pandemic has taken away parents of several students. This, in effect, takes away financial stability. No student should struggle for education. As part of the programme, Mr. Khan said that free coaching for entrance tests would also be given to students.

Last year, MS Education Academy provided free education to approximately 150 students who were hit by the floods in the city.