Free access to online coursesfor engineering students

Coempt Edu Teck Pvt. Ltd, which is part of Manipal group, is giving free access to engineering classes content for the next three months to enable students to keep themselves engaged with academic activity during the lockdown.

The company is offering the e-learning courseware covering over 165 subjects and more than 700 practical e-lab experiments developed using multimedia components such as animation, voiceover, text and pictures. “The use of Coempt’s learning management system helps in the delivery of educational material online, for instance, lecture slides, PPT, PDF tasks and learning activities,” said VSN Raju, CEO, Coempt.

Coempt’s courseware, covering a majority of the syllabuses that technology universities follow from the first year to fourth year, is available for the entire duration of study of all B.Tech courses - CSE, IT, Mechanical, Civil, EEE and ECE, including common first year subjects.

