GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

France’s Mane Group expanding presence in Telangana with ₹200 crore plant 

Repeat investments from foreign investors such as Mane are a testament to the State’s strong industrial ecosystem and an industry-friendly administration, says Minister in a post

March 11, 2024 09:04 pm | Updated 09:17 pm IST - HYDERABAD

N RAVI KUMAR
N. RAVI KUMAR

French fragrance and flavours major Mane is setting up a manufacturing plant dedicated to savoury and snacks flavours near Hyderabad with an investment of ₹200 crore.

The investment is towards developing a world-class facility equipped with cutting-edge technology and modern infrastructure, ensuring production of high-quality flavours meeting global standards, Minister for Industries and IT D. Sridhar Babu posted on X (formerly Twitter) on Monday after Mane Group president Jean Mane met the Minister and senior officials.

Mr. Sridhar Babu said he along with Industries and IT Secretary Jayesh Ranjan assured the Mane Group that Telangana government is committed to ensure a conducive environment for foreign investors to continue to invest in the State. They asserted that repeat investments from foreign investors such as Mane are a testament to the State’s strong industrial ecosystem and an industry-friendly administration, the Minister said in the post.

TSIIC Vice Chairman and MD Vishnu Vardhan Reddy and Director, Food Processing Akhil Gawar were present during the meeting.

Mane Group had in November 2022 inaugurated a nearly 14,000 sq ft innovation centre set up with €3 million investment in Hyderabad, comprising several laboratories, with a focus on end-to-end flavour development. Mane India MD Sumit Dasgupta, who with Mr. Mane had briefed media, had then spoken of plans to set up another plant in Medchal, near Hyderabad.

While the Group has a seasoning plant in Dundigal with a 200 tonnes/month capacity, the new plant would be designed to handle five times as much and likely to take a year or two to take shape. Discussions with the government on land for the plant were under way, Mr. Dasgupta had said.

Related Topics

Hyderabad / Telangana

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.