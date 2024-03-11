France’s Mane Group expanding presence in Telangana with ₹200 crore plant 

March 11, 2024 09:04 pm | Updated 09:17 pm IST - HYDERABAD

French fragrance and flavours major Mane is setting up a manufacturing plant dedicated to savoury and snacks flavours near Hyderabad with an investment of ₹200 crore.

The investment is towards developing a world-class facility equipped with cutting-edge technology and modern infrastructure, ensuring production of high-quality flavours meeting global standards, Minister for Industries and IT D. Sridhar Babu posted on X (formerly Twitter) on Monday after Mane Group president Jean Mane met the Minister and senior officials.

Mr. Sridhar Babu said he along with Industries and IT Secretary Jayesh Ranjan assured the Mane Group that Telangana government is committed to ensure a conducive environment for foreign investors to continue to invest in the State. They asserted that repeat investments from foreign investors such as Mane are a testament to the State’s strong industrial ecosystem and an industry-friendly administration, the Minister said in the post.

TSIIC Vice Chairman and MD Vishnu Vardhan Reddy and Director, Food Processing Akhil Gawar were present during the meeting.

Mane Group had in November 2022 inaugurated a nearly 14,000 sq ft innovation centre set up with €3 million investment in Hyderabad, comprising several laboratories, with a focus on end-to-end flavour development. Mane India MD Sumit Dasgupta, who with Mr. Mane had briefed media, had then spoken of plans to set up another plant in Medchal, near Hyderabad.

While the Group has a seasoning plant in Dundigal with a 200 tonnes/month capacity, the new plant would be designed to handle five times as much and likely to take a year or two to take shape. Discussions with the government on land for the plant were under way, Mr. Dasgupta had said.