France invites KTR to Ambition India Business Forum

13 October 2021 18:52 IST

IT and Industries Minister K.T. Rama Rao has been invited by the French government to address the ‘Ambition India Business Forum’, which is to be held on October 29 at the French Senate in Paris.

“We believe it creates a great momentum between France and India and would provide a good occasion to promote the State of Telangana. I would hence like to invite you to participate in person in Ambition India 2021, as a keynote speaker after the round table ‘Growth: Drafting the future of Indo-French relations in a post-COVID era,” Ambassador of France Emmanuel Lenain said in a letter to Mr.Rao.

The Ambassador said “it would be an honour for us to welcome you at the French Senate and organise high-level meetings for you with the French investors.”

The Minister’s office in a release said Mr. Rao expressed happiness over receiving the invitation. The Forum would be a great global platform to showcase the investment opportunities Telangana offered, he said.

The event, which aims to foster trade and investment relations between France and India, will feature round tables on doing business in India and on healthcare, climate, digital transformation as well as agro business. It will also host B2B meetings between French and Indian companies. The previous Ambition India edition hosted 700 participants and over 400 companies virtually.

