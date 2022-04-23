‘FPOs need policy support for sustainable run’

The National Institute of Agricultural Extension Management (MANAGE), in association with International Society of Extension Education (INSEE), is organising a three-day national seminar till April 24 to address the issue of institutional and policy support being faced by Farmer Producer Organisations (FPOs).

The seminar on ‘Comprehensive Extension Strategies for Sustainable Development of FPOs: Challenges and Opportunities’ is being held in the backdrop of only 25% of FPOs running successfully in a sustainable manner. Director General of MANAGE P. Chandra Shekara emphasised the need to improve capacities of FPOs for taking full advantage of emerging markets. There was a need to provide suitable extension services, institutional and policy support to FPOs for their successful management.

Faculty members and experts from agricultural universities, FPO leaders, ICAR Institutions, State departments, agripreneurs and NGOs are taking part in the seminar.

INSEE president K. Narayana Gowda, former Vice-Chancellor of UAS Bangalore R. Sinha, former Director General of ICAR S. Ayyappan, Vice-Chancellor of Sher-e-Kashmir University of Agricultural Sciences and Technology of Jammu J.P. Sharma and several others spoke on day one.