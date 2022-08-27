Fourth phase of Praja Sangrama Yatra to commence on September 12: Bandi Sanjay

ADVERTISEMENT

Reiterating that the Praja Sangrama Yatra will be continued braving “repressive” measures, BJP State president and Karimnagar MP Bandi Sanjay said he will spearhead the fourth phase of the padayatra from September 12 to know people’s problems across the State.

Mr. Sanjay was speaking at a public meeting held in Hanamkonda on Saturday evening after concluding his third phase of Praja Sangrama Yatra.

The State BJP chief covered a total of 1,121 kms across 41 Assembly constituencies in 18 districts during the first, second and third phases of the Praja Sangrama Yatra together.

Addressing the public meeting, Mr. Sanjay said people from all walks of life expressed their resentment against the “callous apathy” of the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) regime towards their plight during his padayatra across the length and breadth of Telangana.

He reiterated his charge that the ruling TRS made all out efforts to stall his third phase of the padayatra and foment communal trouble to prevent discussion on the “Delhi liquor scam.”

He said the BJP cadres will not be cowed down by the illegal arrests and lathicharges. “Our dharma rakshaks will continue to serve society selflessly undeterred by the intimidating tactics of the ruling TRS,” he added.

Throwing a challenge to Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao for an open debate on development of Telangana, he said the TRS is resorting to a false propaganda against the Central government with narrow political machinations.

Earlier, Union Minister of Tourism, Culture and Development of North Eastern Region G Kishan Reddy reeled out statistics in support of his claim that the Centre allocated huge funds to the tune of ₹20,000 crore for the development of road infrastructure mainly widening of highways in the State.

He claimed that the Central government made huge allocations for urban development under the Smart Cities Mission and the AMRUT schemes.

The Union Minister dared the Telangana Chief Minister for a public debate on the development of Warangal. “The ruling TRS miserably failed to fulfil its promises made to people of Warangal in the last eight years and respond to the Centre’s development initiatives,” Mr. Reddy alleged.

Stating that plans were afoot to set up a Sainik School and a tribal university in the erstwhile composite Warangal district, he said the BJP after coming to power in the State will implement 10% reservations for tribals and ensure all round development of Telangana.