Fourth person arrested in Bojagutta land scam

The Hyderabad Central Crime Station sleuths arrested one more person, Mohammed Basheer, in the sensational Bojagutta land scam case on Friday.

Already, Telugu Desam Party MLC from A.P., G. Deepak Reddy, a lawyer Sailesh Saxena and an agent R. Srinivas were arrested on the charge of attempting to grab 78 acres of government land at Bojagutta in Asifnagar. CCS ACP G. Jogaiah said Basheer had impersonated as land owner Iqbal Islam Khan.

Another person, Shivabhushanam, impersonated as original landlord Shakeel Islam Khan in the case. Shivabhushanam is absconding. In another development, CCS officials registered a fresh case against the MLC, the lawyer and others in the Bojagutta land scam.