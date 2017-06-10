Fourth person arrested in Bojagutta land scam

The Hyderabad Central Crime Station sleuths arrested one more person, Mohammed Basheer, in the sensational Bojagutta land scam case on Friday.
Already, Telugu Desam Party MLC from A.P., G. Deepak Reddy, a lawyer Sailesh Saxena and an agent R. Srinivas were arrested on the charge of attempting to grab 78 acres of government land at Bojagutta in Asifnagar. CCS ACP G. Jogaiah said Basheer had impersonated as land owner Iqbal Islam Khan.
Another person, Shivabhushanam, impersonated as original landlord Shakeel Islam Khan in the case. Shivabhushanam is absconding. In another development, CCS officials registered a fresh case against the MLC, the lawyer and others in the Bojagutta land scam.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
Please Email the Editor