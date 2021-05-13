Fourth Oxygen Express arrives

The fourth `Oxygen Express’ to Telangana and first one with containers of 120 tonnes of liquid medical oxygen reached the container terminal of railways at Sanathnagar from Tatanagar, Jharkhand, on Thursday.

Six cryogenic tankers filled with liquid medical oxygen have come and transportation is quicker when compared to lorry tankers as there will be comparatively better height clearance for container traffic. The distance of nearly 1,400 km from the loading station has been covered in approximately 24 hours.

These trains are operated at the request of the State governments and are given prime importance with their movement done along the Green Corridor, to ensure fast transportation. With three Oxygen Express trains already reaching Telangana, a fifth Oxygen Express with four empty tankers started on Thursday.

General Manager Gajanan Mallya said that Oxygen Express trains would be given the highest priority and advised all the divisions to maintain strict monitoring of these trains so that these trains reach their destinations at the fastest possible time, a press release said.