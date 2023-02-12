Fourth ASEAN-India Youth Summit kicks off in Hyderabad

February 12, 2023 11:19 pm | Updated 11:19 pm IST - Hyderabad

The fourth edition of the ASEAN-India youth summit, held under the auspices of the Ministry of External Affairs and ASEAN Secretariat, was inaugurated here on Sunday. Over 100 delegates from the south east Asian nations of Malaysia, Singapore, Philippines, Laos, Cambodia, Vietnam, Brunei, Myanmar and Thailand along with 60 delegates from across India will be taking part in the summit.

Union Minister for Culture, Tourism and Development of North Eastern Region, G.Kishan Reddy inaugurated the summit. In his address, he said the values shared by ASEAN countries include deep cultural and spiritual bonds that come from the Buddhist legacy, common themes from the Hindu epics of Ramayana and Mahabharata, the shared roots of Sanskrit and Tamil languages and symbiotic dependence on the monsoon.

Detailing the Act East Policy of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he added that the policy is anchored around 3 Cs — Commerce, Connectivity and Culture — for strengthening collective engagement.

The Minister called upon the youth to strive for holistic connectivity with ASEAN in all its dimensions. Recalling the India-ASEAN Digital Work Plan 2023, which was announced recently, Mr.Kishan Reddy said capacity-building and knowledge-sharing in emerging areas like Internet of Things and 5G technology will further improve engagement of the nations.

ASEAN Secretary General Kao Kim Hourn, while virtually addressing the summit, underscored the importance of youth playing a greater role with a passion to bring desirable changes to the Indo-Pacific region with an objective to achieve global peace.

The summit will continue till February 15.