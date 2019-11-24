Four youngsters hurt in accident involving three bikes

Four 18-year-old youngsters suffered injuries in an accident involving three bikes on Tank Bund on Saturday, past-midnight. One among them fractured his right leg. The injured are K Sai Teja, S Bhanu Prakash, K Shiva Kumar, and Aaryan. All of them are students and stay at hostels in the city.

Sai Teja and Prakash were on one bike and Kumar and Aaryan were on the other. At around 12.30 a.m, Sai Teja was turning his bike from the left lane to right lane. At the same time, two more bikes, one of them driven by Kumar, zoomed in from the left side.

The second vehicle driven by an unidentified person rammed the bike driven by Teja. Though Teja and Prakash were flung on the road after their bike skid, the unidentified person did not lose control of his vehicle and drove away from the spot. Meanwhile, Kumar’s bike crashed into Teja’s vehicle and they got flung too.

In the CCTV footage of the accident, it was seen that one among the four youngsters fell on the middle of the right lane road. He had a lucky escape as a car coming there made a screeching halt and did not run over him.

“Bhanu Prakash (pillion rider) suffered from fracture in the right leg. The three others suffered minor injuries,” said Gandhinagar Police sub-inspector M Laxminarayana. A case under IPC Section 337 (Causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others) was registered.

Gandhinagar Police Inspector S Sreenivasa Rao said that they have identified the bike driven by the unidentified person and will soon know his identity too.