Four-year-old succumbs to burns in sanitiser-induced fire

February 27, 2023 12:47 am | Updated 12:47 am IST - HYDERABAD

A four-year-old girl, who had suffered 60% burns following a fire caused by hand sanitiser at her grandparents’ house in Kacheguda police limits, succumbed to the injuries at the Osmania General Hospital on Saturday.

Police said the victim, Preethi, along with her sister, was playing at her grandparents’ house at Krishnanagar on Friday. The incident took place a little after her mother lit a lamp in the puja room and went outside. Reportedly, Preethi who had just applied the handrub, went into the room, and the inflammable substance caught fire.

Her parents Rajeshwari and Jagannadham, both daily wage earners, rushed the girl to the hospital after the girl raised alarm. She was undergoing treatment, and died on Saturday, police said.

Preliminarily, police observed there was no suspicion in the case. A case was registered for further inquiry.