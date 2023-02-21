ADVERTISEMENT

Four-year-old boy mauled to death by stray dogs in Hyderabad

February 21, 2023 03:29 pm | Updated 03:29 pm IST - HYDERABAD

CCTV footage captures stray dogs mauling the 4-year-old boy to death at Amberpet locality in Hyderabad on Feb 19

The Hindu Bureau

Stray dogs attack a four-year-old boy, in Hyderabad on February 19, 2023. The boy was mauled to death. | Photo Credit: PTI

A horrific incident in which a pack of dogs attacked a four-year-old boy and killed him, came to light two days later on February 21.

The boy, Pradeep, was attacked by four dogs on February 19,when he was walking on the road, closer to his father’s workplace in an automobile workshop, in Amberpet.

Even as the boy tried ways to escape, the canines pounced on him, pinned him down and bit him in stomach, face and other body parts, as gathered from CCTV recording of the incident.

By the time father of the boy Gangadhar, a migrant labourer and resident of Yerukala Basthi in Bagh Amberpet, rescued him, it was too late. He breathed his last on the way to hospital.

Though the incident happened on February 19, no case has been registered in any police station by the parents, the police informed.

The incident created outrage in the city with widespread condemnations and criticism of the government.

Minister for Municipal Administration and Urban Development K.T. Rama Rao assured that a permanent solution would be worked out soon to control the stray dog menace.

Mayor Gadwal Vijayalakshmi called for an emergency meeting on Feb. 21, to discuss the issue.

