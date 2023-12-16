Four-year-old boy killed in accident

December 16, 2023 08:11 am | Updated 08:11 am IST - HYDERABAD

A driver of a private school was booked for negligence after a four-year-old boy came under the vehicle’s wheels and died in B.N. Reddy Nagar, Cherlapally, on Friday.

“Pranay was accompanying his grandmother Lakshmi in sending off his two siblings to school on Friday morning when the mishap occurred,” said the police.

While Lakshmi was helping his siblings get onto the mini bus of Sri Sai Model High School, Pranay started circling around the bus and was crushed by the front wheel as the bus took off. “The bus driver, Narasimha, negligently ran over the boy and was taken into custody,” said the police.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.