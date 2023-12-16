GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Four-year-old boy killed in accident

December 16, 2023 08:11 am | Updated 08:11 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

A driver of a private school was booked for negligence after a four-year-old boy came under the vehicle’s wheels and died in B.N. Reddy Nagar, Cherlapally, on Friday.

“Pranay was accompanying his grandmother Lakshmi in sending off his two siblings to school on Friday morning when the mishap occurred,” said the police.

While Lakshmi was helping his siblings get onto the mini bus of Sri Sai Model High School, Pranay started circling around the bus and was crushed by the front wheel as the bus took off. “The bus driver, Narasimha, negligently ran over the boy and was taken into custody,” said the police. 

