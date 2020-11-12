Four TSRTC unions issue strike notice

HYDERABAD

12 November 2020 23:42 IST

As many as four trade unions of the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation have issued a strike notice to the management to as a mark of protests against several issues, including the new labour codes and Motor Vehicle (Amendment) Act, 2019.

The SWF, TSRTC EU, TNTUC and the INTUC workers are scheduled to go on a one-day strike on Nov. 26. According to V.S. Rao from the SWF and K Raji Reddy from the TSRTC EU, new labour codes are unfair to workers. They also said that the Motor Vehicle (Amendment) Act, 2019 has changed permits systems, especially those required for stage carriage across the country.

“This is an all-India strike and is against the new labour codes, the new MV Act, which has changed permits system in India. We are also demanding that the pension for TSRTC workers be increased to a minimum of ₹10,000. Those who have put in 35 years of service are being given ₹2,000 to ₹3,000 pensions,” Mr Rao said. The unions have also demanded a reduction in excise duty and VAT on diesel, financial assistance from the Centre to all State road transport undertakings and an increase in fleet size across the country.

