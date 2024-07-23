ADVERTISEMENT

Four test positive for ganja and cocaine at a pub in Hyderabad’s Jubilee Hills

Published - July 23, 2024 11:04 am IST - HYDERABAD

This does not necessarily mean that they consumed the narcotics at the pub but might have had it within the last six months, said Jubilee Hills police.

The Hindu Bureau

The Telangana Anti-Narcotics Bureau (TGANB) along with Jubilee Hills police ran checks at a pub in Hyderabad and booked four individuals after they tested positive for consuming narcotics on Sunday night. 

Police said that a team raided Xora Bar and Kitchen at Jubilee Hills on Sunday night and checked 45 people. “Of the 45, four of them tested positive for drug consumption. Three of them turned positive for marijuana and one for cocaine. However, this does not necessarily mean that they consumed the narcotics at the pub but might have had it within the last six months,” said an officer from the Jubilee Hills police. 

In another case, a gang of five, identified as Maniteja, Mukesh, Venkata Sai, Sarkar, Ashish Sardar, were caught in possession of 3.5 kilograms of smuggled marijuana by the Jubilee Hills police. 

CONNECT WITH US