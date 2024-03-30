ADVERTISEMENT

Four teenagers held for assaulting couple

March 30, 2024 11:08 am | Updated 11:08 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

The Charminar police of Hyderabad on Friday arrested four teenagers who allegedly accosted a couple who came to visit Makkah Masjid with their infant daughter and shot a video of the incident. The boys reportedly questioned the couple for having performed an interfaith marriage and allegedly assaulted the man.

The incident, police said, was reported on March 25 when the four boys allegedly cornered the couple. While shooting a video of the incident, they questioned the woman for marrying a man of a different community and also allegedly tried to take their child away. The video was also shared on social media platforms by them and went viral.

The police booked a suo motu case based on the video being circulated on social media platforms and arrested the four boys. They also seized the smartphone in which the boys reportedly recorded the video of the incident.

