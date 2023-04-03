Four suspended in SSC Paper Leak case, officials say sanctity of examination not compromised

April 03, 2023 08:50 pm | Updated April 04, 2023 07:38 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Vikarabad District Collector suspended four people, including two invigilators, on Monday evening after there was a leak of the SSC examination paper at one of the centres in Tandoor.

The Director of School Education assured the parents and students that the sanctity and integrity of the examination has not been compromised as it was an individual instance of malpractice and they need not worry about the remaining papers.

The suspended people include Shiva Kumar (chief superintendent), K Gopal (department officer), S Bandappa (invigilator) and Samappa (invigilator).

An inquiry was conducted by the District Collector and Superintendent of Police (SP) of Vikarabad district on the reported leak of the language paper on Whatsapp after commencement of the examination.

In a statement issued by the Director of School Education, it was said that one invigilator in centre number 24033, Government High School No 1, Tandoor, Vikarabad District by the name S. Bandappa had taken a picture of the question paper after commencement of the exam and sent it to the whatsapp number of another teacher by name Samappa. The exam commenced at 9.30 a.m. and the picture was sent at 9.37 a.m.

The District Collector has been directed to take action on the accused persons as per Act 25/1997 and the relevant sections of CrPC. Tuesday’s examination will be conducted as per schedule. Parents and students are assured that there is no reason for worry or apprehension in the matter, said the Director of School Education.