Four suspected nCoV patients admitted in two city hospitals

Four more people with travel history to China were admitted in isolation wards of Gandhi Hospital and Fever Hospital after they showed symptoms of Novel Coronavirus (nCoV) such as cold and fever. While one was admitted on Monday night, three more were admitted on Tuesday.

Their samples will be tested at the virology laboratory at Gandhi Hospital and the results verified by National Institute of Virology (NIV), Pune.

Meanwhile, three earlier samples tested negative for nCoV while the results of four other samples are expected to be known by Wednesday evening. Till date, 21 samples from State have tested negative for the virus.

Apart from 25 people who were isolated in government hospitals, most of whom were discharged, 26 more are quarantined at home for 28 days. Their condition is being monitored by Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme teams.

In the wake of World Health Organisation declaring 2019-nCoV outbreak as Public Health Emergency of International Concern, health officials here said they have strengthened surveillance and control measures against nCoV.

Passengers who take flights coming from China, Hong Kong, Singapore, Thailand and Malaysia are screened using thermal scanners at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport, Shamshabad. A total of 3,297 passengers have been screened till date.

Officials have urged people arriving from nCoV-affected countries to isolate themselves at home for 28 days from the date of arrival in India, irrespective of whether they have symptoms or are asymptomatic. They have also appealed for following cough etiquette by covering the mouth with handkerchief while sneezing or coughing.

‘Suspend breathanalyser tests temporarily’

Founder of city-based NGO Vaada Foundation, P. Suresh Raju has requested Hyderabad Police Commissioner Anjani Kumar to temporarily suspend breathanalysers during drunk driving checks to avoid possible spread of Novel Coronavirus.

Mr Raju said he was a strong advocate of such routine checks but when he was stopped during a drunk driving check at Jubilee Hills three days ago, he was reluctant about undergoing the breathanalyser test suspecting that the police were using same straw for multiple people. “Besides, when people blow into the device, droplets of their saliva fall on it. This is one of the ways in which nCoV can spread,” Mr. Raju said.