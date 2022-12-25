ADVERTISEMENT

Four suspected members of gang of poachers arrested

December 25, 2022 08:06 am | Updated 08:06 am IST - KUMRAM BHEEM ASIFABAD

A tribal youth was electrocuted when he accidentally came in contact with an electric trap set by suspected poachers to hunt wild animals at an agricultural field.

The Hindu Bureau

Four suspected members of a gang of poachers were arrested by the Jainoor police on Saturday for allegedly laying live wires in an agricultural field resulting in the electrocution of a tribal youth at Dhampur village in Lingapur mandal in Kumram Bheem Asifabad district on Thursday midnight.

Athram Bheem Rao, 21, of Danthanpalli village in Tiryani mandal, was electrocuted when he accidentally came in contact with an electric trap set by suspected poachers to hunt wild animals at an agricultural field around midnight on Thursday. Another youth, accompanying Bheem Rao, suffered electric shock in the incident, sources said.

The incident occurred when the duo was returning home after visiting a local temple dedicated to a tribal deity.

Acting on a complaint filed by the family members of the deceased, the local police on Saturday arrested four persons on charge of causing death by laying electric wire in the forest fringe area.

